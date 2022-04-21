The British staple is popular in the borough, with many establishments offering their own twists on the classic.
These are the top 10 places in Wigan for an afternoon tea as recommended by readers of Wigan Today.
1. New Day Bakery
Located in the Royal Arcade, Wigan town centre, this quaint bakery and tea room offers an amazing afternoon tea for £20 with an array of cakes and sandwiches to choose from.
2. The Vale Restaurant and Coffee House
Located on Gathurst Road, Orrell, it has two types of afternoon tea on offer. The Vale Afternoon Tea £30 for two people includes two hot drinks of your choice or the Vale Luxury Afternoon Tea £40 for two people includes a glass of Prosecco and a hot drink each.
3. Caffe Rosso,
17 Wigan Lane, Swinley. Choose from the mini, classic or elegant afternoon tea starting at less than £10 per person with the option to ad on a glass of prosecco
4. The Royal Oak
Standishgate, Wigan. Here you can get a traditional or Gin afternoon tea starting from £11.95pp
