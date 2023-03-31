Nothing screams Easter more than a hot cross bun slathered in Heinz hot cross bun mayo, right?

The team of sauce connoisseurs are taking Easter treats to the next level with the launch of the latest limited edition mayo – Heinz [Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo.

A company spokesperson said: “Blending its mayonnaise with toasted hot cross buns, swirled with sweet cinnamon spices and speckled with real fruit pieces, it’s not even bunny how delicious the Easter-inspired mayo is.

The latest release by Heinz has caused quite a stir online

“So whether you wish to double down on the hot cross bun flavour by spreading it on your buns, or enjoy it straight out of the jar with a spoon. The sweet and creamy flavour is an eggs-cellent addition to our Easter menu.”

The announcement has caused plenty of debate among social media users, including Caitlin Moran who tweeted “Has anyone tried Heinz's "Hot Cross Bun Mayo"? I'm an open-minded, free-wheelin' kinda gal, but even I feel nauseous thinking about it.”

With just 100 jars produced, they are at a premium and a chance to win can be found at Heinz.co.uk by entering its #HotCrossBunMayo competition closing on April 2.

Katharina Kern, brand manager at Heinz, said: "From delicious chocolate orange to creme egg, people love Heinz’s sweet mayo combos as much as we love inventing new, eggs-citing products for our customers.