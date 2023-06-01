Wigan food hygiene ratings: the eateries and canteens awarded a new rating by the Food Standards Agency in April

Academy Education at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High in Ashton has been awarded one star in the latest round of inspections.

Such a rating means aspects such as cleanliness and condition of the building and hygienic food handling needs improvement while management of food safety requires a major overhaul.

These are the latest hygiene ratings for April

Out of 66 impromptu Food Standards Agency inspections in April, 44 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.

Four stars were given to six eateries, while 12 businesses earned three.

Three establishments were awarded a two and one venue earned one star.

Out of Wigan’s 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far in 2023, 194 (55 per cent) have five stars.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is the Black Bull Hotel in Standish.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2023:

FIVE:

Aldi- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Aldi- Scot Lane, Newtown

Aldi- Princess Road, Ashton

Aldi Stores Ltd- Leighbrook Way, Leigh

Ashton Masonic Properties Ltd- Bryn Road, Ashton

Atherton Pre School Day Care Ltd- Dorset Road, Atherton

Black Bull Hotel- Market Street, Standish

Boots- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Bryn Fish Bar- Wigan Road, Bryn

Bryn Independent Methodist Church Open Door Cafe and Summer Camp- Downall Green Road, Bryn

Butchers Fayre- Princess Street, Wigan

C-TEC (Computionics Ltd)- Challenge Way, Martland Park, Wigan

Chapter One Cafe- First Avenue, Hindley

Chartwells- Warrington Road, Ashton

Christine Hughes Catering Ashton Masonic Properties Ltd- Bryn Road, Ashton

Co-Op- Pole Street, Standish

Co-Op- Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Co-operative Group- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Creams Cafe- Scot Lane, Wigan

Domino’s Pizza- Market Street, Standish

Empire Cinemas Ltd- Anjou Boulevard, Newtown

ESS (for DWP) Griffin House, Bryn Road, Ashton

Fletchers Catering- Market Street, Hindley

Frodsham Catering- Private address

Greggs- Market Street, Atherton

Grosvenor Street Chippy- Grosvenor Street, Newtown

Heron Foods- Market Street, Atherton

Heron Frozen Food- Gerard Street, Ashton

Iceland- Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Lidl- Preston Road, Standish

Lidl Great Britain Ltd- Darlington Street, Ince

Lidl- Chatsworth Street, Pemberton

Local Kitchen St Davids CE J&I (Ncb)- Copperas Lane, Haigh

Mellors Catering Garrett Hall Primary School- Garrett Lane, Tyldesley

Playpals Childcare Ltd- Kildare Street, Hindley

Prior Catering Service Ltd- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Real Crafty- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Sportsmans Deli- Firs Lane, Leigh

St Davids TCC Haigh & Aspull Primary School- Copperas Lane, Haigh

Sunbeams Day Nursery- Bolton Old Road, Atherton

The Little Chippy- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

The Talbot- Gadbury Fold, Atherton

Wilkinsons- Standishgate, Wigan

Yates Greer- Union Street, Leigh

FOUR:

Bay Horse- Warrington Road, Ashton

Bengal Curry Pot- Gerard Street, Ashton

Customer Cafe Asda Store- Soho Street, Newtown

Iceland- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Mr Wang’s Restaurant- Frog Lane, Wigan

White Swan- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

THREE:

Aimz Tasty Box- Holden Road, Leigh

Bargain Booze- Wigan Road, Ashton

Boston Takeaway- Wigan Road, Ashton

Frankies Chicken & Pizza- Gerard Street, Ashton

Galloways- Poolstock, Wigan

Garswood House- Wentworth Road, Ashton

Great Food Company- Kings Business Centre, Warrington Road, Leigh

Heron Foods- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Mama Ginas- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Nisa Local- Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Premier- Sandy Lane, Hindley

Rocco’s Desserts- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

TWO:

Cornerstone Convenience- Chantry Walk, Ashton

Six Six Three- High Street, Golborne

Tesco Express- Bolton Road, Ashton

ONE:

