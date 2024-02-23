Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You + You Chippy on Atherton Road in Hindley has been awarded zero stars. This means that various food safety aspects require major improvement.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from January.

Out of 49 inspections that month, 32 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Some of the eateries awarded a new rating in January

Half a dozen venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.

Five eateries landed a two and two establishments earned one star.

At the beginning of 2024 out of Wigan’s 49 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 32 (65 per cent) have ratings of five. One has been awarded zero stars.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2024:

​

FIVE:

ABC Childcare - Charles Street, Ince

Belong Wigan - Millers Lane, Platt Bridge

Bev’s Snack Shack - Private address

Buddies - Swan Lane, Hindley

Butts Bridge Fish and Chips - Warrington Road, Leigh

Cafe Istanbul - School Lane, Standish

Cafe Santos - Mesnes Street, Wigan

First Steps Private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School - Robson Way, Lowton

Go Local Extra - Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Greek Traditional Souvlaki Ltd - Private address

Hive & Honey Limited - Private address

Holly Tree Children’s Day Nursery - Winstanley Road, Billinge

Hourigan House - Myrtle Avenue, Leigh

Hutchison Catering Ltd - St Maries RC J&I Primary School - Avondale Street, Standish

Lakelands - Grizedale Drive, Ince

Lockwoods - Spinning Gate, Leigh

Lowton Cake Company - Private address

Mere House Day Nursery - Roman Road, Ashton

Parsonage - Leighbrook Way, Leigh

Play Pals Childcare (Ltd) - Simpkin Street, Abram

Play Pals Nursery HG - Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Rainbows and Rolling Pins - Private address

Roses Kitchen - Garswood Street, Ashton

Shawcross Care Home - Tameng Care Ltd - Bolton Road, Ashton

St Georges Nursing Home - Windsor Street, Whelley

Swan Service Station - Atherton Road, Hindley

Texaco Service Station - Leigh Road, Leigh

That Secret Ingredient - Charles Street, Leigh

The Cupcakery - Gerard Street, Ashton

Twinkle Toes and Out of School Club - Wright Street, Platt Bridge

Whistle Stop Cafe - King Street West, Wigan

Whittakers - Castle Street, Tyldesley

​

FOUR:

BP Astley Service Station - East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley

Honey Bear Day Care - Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Preschool - Grasmere Street, Leigh

Londis - Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Texaco Service Station - Atherton Road, Hindley

The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar - Church Street, Orrell

​

THREE:

Caterlink TVP Outwood Academy - Mornington Road, Hindley

Footprints Day Nursery - Alderfold Street, Atherton

The Chanters - Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton

​

TWO:

Amy’s Plaice - Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common, Leigh

Chopsticks - Tunstall Lane, Wigan

Harvester Atherleigh - Parsonage Way, Leigh

Heron Day Nursery - Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley

Mediterranean Fish Bar - Market Street, Atherton

​

ONE:

Jenkinson's Butchers - High Street, Golborne

The Red Dragon - Scot Lane, Wigan

ZERO: