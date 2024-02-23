Wigan food hygiene ratings: the food-serving venues awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in January
You + You Chippy on Atherton Road in Hindley has been awarded zero stars. This means that various food safety aspects require major improvement.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from January.
Out of 49 inspections that month, 32 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Half a dozen venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.
Five eateries landed a two and two establishments earned one star.
At the beginning of 2024 out of Wigan’s 49 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 32 (65 per cent) have ratings of five. One has been awarded zero stars.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2024:
FIVE:
ABC Childcare - Charles Street, Ince
Belong Wigan - Millers Lane, Platt Bridge
Bev’s Snack Shack - Private address
Buddies - Swan Lane, Hindley
Butts Bridge Fish and Chips - Warrington Road, Leigh
Cafe Istanbul - School Lane, Standish
Cafe Santos - Mesnes Street, Wigan
First Steps Private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School - Robson Way, Lowton
Go Local Extra - Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Greek Traditional Souvlaki Ltd - Private address
Hive & Honey Limited - Private address
Holly Tree Children’s Day Nursery - Winstanley Road, Billinge
Hourigan House - Myrtle Avenue, Leigh
Hutchison Catering Ltd - St Maries RC J&I Primary School - Avondale Street, Standish
Lakelands - Grizedale Drive, Ince
Lockwoods - Spinning Gate, Leigh
Lowton Cake Company - Private address
Mere House Day Nursery - Roman Road, Ashton
Parsonage - Leighbrook Way, Leigh
Play Pals Childcare (Ltd) - Simpkin Street, Abram
Play Pals Nursery HG - Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Rainbows and Rolling Pins - Private address
Roses Kitchen - Garswood Street, Ashton
Shawcross Care Home - Tameng Care Ltd - Bolton Road, Ashton
St Georges Nursing Home - Windsor Street, Whelley
Swan Service Station - Atherton Road, Hindley
Texaco Service Station - Leigh Road, Leigh
That Secret Ingredient - Charles Street, Leigh
The Cupcakery - Gerard Street, Ashton
Twinkle Toes and Out of School Club - Wright Street, Platt Bridge
Whistle Stop Cafe - King Street West, Wigan
Whittakers - Castle Street, Tyldesley
FOUR:
BP Astley Service Station - East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley
Honey Bear Day Care - Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Preschool - Grasmere Street, Leigh
Londis - Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Texaco Service Station - Atherton Road, Hindley
The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar - Church Street, Orrell
THREE:
Caterlink TVP Outwood Academy - Mornington Road, Hindley
Footprints Day Nursery - Alderfold Street, Atherton
The Chanters - Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton
TWO:
Amy’s Plaice - Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common, Leigh
Chopsticks - Tunstall Lane, Wigan
Harvester Atherleigh - Parsonage Way, Leigh
Heron Day Nursery - Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley
Mediterranean Fish Bar - Market Street, Atherton
ONE:
Jenkinson's Butchers - High Street, Golborne
The Red Dragon - Scot Lane, Wigan
ZERO:
You + You Chippy - Atherton Road, Hindley