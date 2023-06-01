Wigan food hygiene: the eateries and canteens awarded a new rating by the Food Standards Agency in April
Academy Education at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High in Ashton has been awarded one star in the latest round of inspections.
Out of 66 impromptu Food Standards Agency inspections in April, 44 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.
Four stars were given to six eateries, while 12 businesses earned three.
Three establishments were awarded a two and one venue earned one star.
Out of Wigan’s 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far in 2023, 194 (55 per cent) have five stars.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2023:
FIVE:
Aldi - Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Aldi - Scot Lane, Newtown
Aldi - Princess Road, Ashton
Aldi Stores Ltd - Leighbrook Way, Leigh
Ashton Masonic Properties Ltd - Bryn Road, Ashton
Atherton Pre School Day Care Ltd - Dorset Road, Atherton
Black Bull Hote - Market Street, Standish
Boots - Grand Arcade, Wigan
Bryn Fish Bar - Wigan Road, Bryn
Bryn Independent Methodist Church Open Door Cafe and Summer Camp - Downall Green Road, Bryn
Butchers Fayre - Princess Street, Wigan
C-TEC (Computionics Ltd) - Challenge Way, Martland Park, Wigan
Chapter One Cafe - First Avenue, Hindley
Chartwells - Warrington Road, Ashton
Christine Hughes Catering Ashton Masonic Properties Ltd - Bryn Road, Ashton
Co-Op - Pole Street, Standish
Co-Op - Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Co-operative Group - Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Creams Cafe - Scot Lane, Wigan
Domino’s Pizza - Market Street, Standish
Empire Cinemas Ltd – Anjou Boulevard, Newtown
ESS (for DWP) – Griffin House, Bryn Road, Ashton
Fletchers Catering - Market Street, Hindley
Frodsham Catering - Private address
Greggs - Market Street, Atherton
Grosvenor Street Chippy – Grosvenor Street, Newtown
Heron Foods - Market Street, Atherton
Heron Frozen Food - Gerard Street, Ashton
Iceland - Tyldesley Road, Atherton
Lidl - Preston Road, Standish
Lidl Great Britain Ltd - Darlington Street, Ince
Lidl - Chatsworth Street, Pemberton
Local Kitchen St Davids CE J&I (Ncb) - Copperas Lane, Haigh
Mellors Catering Garrett Hall Primary School - Garrett Lane, Tyldesley
Playpals Childcare Ltd - Kildare Street, Hindley
Prior Catering Service Ltd - Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Real Crafty - Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Sportsmans Deli - Firs Lane, Leigh
St Davids TCC Haigh & Aspull Primary School - Copperas Lane, Haigh
Sunbeams Day Nursery - Bolton Old Road, Atherton
The Little Chippy - Atherton Road, Hindley Green
The Talbot - Gadbury Fold, Atherton
Wilkinsons - Standishgate, Wigan
Yates Greer - Union Street, Leigh
FOUR:
Bay Horse - Warrington Road, Ashton
Bengal Curry Pot - Gerard Street, Ashton
Customer Cafe Asda Store - Soho Street, Newtown
Iceland - Bradshawgate, Leigh
Mr Wang’s Restaurant - Frog Lane, Wigan
White Swan - Ormskirk Road, Wigan
THREE:
Aimz Tasty Box - Holden Road, Leigh
Bargain Booze - Wigan Road, Ashton
Boston Takeaway - Wigan Road, Ashton
Frankies Chicken & Pizza - Gerard Street, Ashton
Galloways - Poolstock, Wigan
Garswood House - Wentworth Road, Ashton
Great Food Company - Kings Business Centre, Warrington Road, Leigh
Heron Foods - Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Mama Ginas - Spinning Gate, Leigh
Nisa Local - Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Premier - Sandy Lane, Hindley
Rocco’s Desserts - Ormskirk Road, Wigan
TWO:
Cornerstone Convenience - Chantry Walk, Ashton
Six Six Three - High Street, Golborne
Tesco Express - Bolton Road, Ashton
ONE:
Academy Education at St Edmund Arrowsmith High School - Rookery Avenue, Ashton