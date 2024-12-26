Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in November

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Various Wigan eateries have been awarded a new food hygiene rating.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises - the most recent assessments coming from October.

Out of 46 inspections that month, 31 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Five venues earned a four, while a further five businesses earned a three.

Some of the eateries to receive a new rating in November
Some of the eateries to receive a new rating in November

Two eateries landed a two and three establishments earned one star.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2024.

FIVE:

Amans Worsley- Chaddock Lane, Worsely

Angelicakes- Private address

Belong Wigan- Millers Lane, Platt Bridge

Burger King- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

Costa- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Duckday Buns- Private address

Hindley Nursery School- Mornington Road, Hindley

Holly Tree Preschool and Trackers- St James Road, Orrell

Junes Farmhouse BBQ- New Market Street, Wigan

Kids Planet Mere House- Roman Road, Ashton

Little Acorn’s Hindley Green- Smiths Lane, Hindley Green

Little Bixx- Private address

Little People Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Newtown

Local Kitchen Wood Fold J&I- Green Lane, Standish

Morrisons Daily Leigh- Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Norley Hall Care Home- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

Partou Footprints Day Nursery and Pre-School- Alderfold Street, Atherton

Planet Smash- Chapel Street, Leigh

Primrose Farm- Queen Pit Road, Wigan

Red Pepper Sandwich Co Ltd- Waterside Drive, Wigan

Ruth’s Kitchen- Private address

Sam’s Sweet Treats- Private address

Souperman- Private address

Sweet Sensation- Private address

Sweet Ting Ltd- High Street, Standish

The Boxed Bakes- Private address

The Gasket- Private address

Thorley House- Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley

Treetops Play and Party Cafe- Kirkstead Way, Golborne

Wigan GP Alliance- Beecham Court, Wigan

Wood Fold Fledglings Nursery- Wood Fold Primary, Green Lane, Standish

FOUR:

Avocado Health Bar- Manchester Road, Ince

Casa Napoli Delicatessen- Manchester Road, Astley

Chicago Pizza- Bridge Street, Hindley

Local Kitchen St Andrews CE J&I- Mort Street, Beech Hill

Platt Bridge Chippy- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

THREE:

Astley Coffee House- Manchester Road, Astley

Deroma Pizza- Darlington Street East, Wigan

Indian Spice- Market Street, Hindley

Shepherds Inn- Newton Road, Lowton

Worthington Lake Care Home- Chorley Road, Standish

TWO:

Deniros Pizza- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Hare and Hounds Billinge- Upholland Road, Billinge

ONE:

Mama Ginas- Spinning Gate, Gas Street, Leigh

Ozzy’s- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

The Coffee Stop- Railway Road, Leigh

