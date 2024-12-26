Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in November
Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises - the most recent assessments coming from October.
Out of 46 inspections that month, 31 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Five venues earned a four, while a further five businesses earned a three.
Two eateries landed a two and three establishments earned one star.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2024.
FIVE:
Amans Worsley- Chaddock Lane, Worsely
Angelicakes- Private address
Belong Wigan- Millers Lane, Platt Bridge
Burger King- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
Costa- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Duckday Buns- Private address
Hindley Nursery School- Mornington Road, Hindley
Holly Tree Preschool and Trackers- St James Road, Orrell
Junes Farmhouse BBQ- New Market Street, Wigan
Kids Planet Mere House- Roman Road, Ashton
Little Acorn’s Hindley Green- Smiths Lane, Hindley Green
Little Bixx- Private address
Little People Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Newtown
Local Kitchen Wood Fold J&I- Green Lane, Standish
Morrisons Daily Leigh- Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Norley Hall Care Home- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
Partou Footprints Day Nursery and Pre-School- Alderfold Street, Atherton
Planet Smash- Chapel Street, Leigh
Primrose Farm- Queen Pit Road, Wigan
Red Pepper Sandwich Co Ltd- Waterside Drive, Wigan
Ruth’s Kitchen- Private address
Sam’s Sweet Treats- Private address
Souperman- Private address
Sweet Sensation- Private address
Sweet Ting Ltd- High Street, Standish
The Boxed Bakes- Private address
The Gasket- Private address
Thorley House- Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley
Treetops Play and Party Cafe- Kirkstead Way, Golborne
Wigan GP Alliance- Beecham Court, Wigan
Wood Fold Fledglings Nursery- Wood Fold Primary, Green Lane, Standish
FOUR:
Avocado Health Bar- Manchester Road, Ince
Casa Napoli Delicatessen- Manchester Road, Astley
Chicago Pizza- Bridge Street, Hindley
Local Kitchen St Andrews CE J&I- Mort Street, Beech Hill
Platt Bridge Chippy- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
THREE:
Astley Coffee House- Manchester Road, Astley
Deroma Pizza- Darlington Street East, Wigan
Indian Spice- Market Street, Hindley
Shepherds Inn- Newton Road, Lowton
Worthington Lake Care Home- Chorley Road, Standish
TWO:
Deniros Pizza- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Hare and Hounds Billinge- Upholland Road, Billinge
ONE:
Mama Ginas- Spinning Gate, Gas Street, Leigh
Ozzy’s- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge
The Coffee Stop- Railway Road, Leigh
