Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Wigan food hygiene: These are the 16 restaurants, takeaways, cafes, canteens and bars to have a new rating published in February

Eateries and other premises serving food in Wigan have been given a snap hygiene inspection.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:24 am

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from February.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2022:

1. Jah Jireh Nursing Home

Springfield Road Beech Hill- Five Stars

2. Lakeside Nursing Home

Chorley Road, Standish- Five stars

3. Local Kitchen at RL Hughes

Mayfield Street, Ashton- Five stars

4. Mahogany Nursing & Residential Care Home

Marsden Street, Newtown- Five stars

