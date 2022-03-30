Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from February.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2022:

Jah Jireh Nursing Home Springfield Road Beech Hill- Five Stars

Lakeside Nursing Home Chorley Road, Standish- Five stars

Local Kitchen at RL Hughes Mayfield Street, Ashton- Five stars

Mahogany Nursing & Residential Care Home Marsden Street, Newtown- Five stars