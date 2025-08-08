The pictures were featured in the paper in late March and early April 2012.
1. Wigan nightclubbers on the town in March and April 2012
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Wigan nightclubbers on the town in March and April 2012
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Wigan nightclubbers on the town in March and April 2012
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Wigan nightclubbers on the town in March and April 2012
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.