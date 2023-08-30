In fact Harwoods of Standish are odds-on favourites to clinch this year’s Bake-Off: The Professionals after winning both challenges in Tuesday night’s demanding semi-finals.

Andrew Harwood and Raf Khoury have kept their heads when others have lost theirs during the marathon contest and only in the quarter-finals so far have they not come out on top.

Andrew Harwood (left) and Raf Perussi were highly praised by judges on the Bake-Off: The Professionals

This week’s “secret challenge” involved replicating a new plant-based dessert which is a favourite of Harrods customers and the creation of the resident pastry chef Philip Khoury who was on hand to pass judgement.

And it was Harwoods’ stunning Dawn of a New Day dessert of chocolate and Earl Grey-infused pear compote with Chantilly cream which set them on the winning path.

By far it was the closes to Khoury’s own and the judges, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, praised the pair on “great work”.

The showpiece challenge to the four remaining teams was to create a Land of the Giants miniature confectionery village with a back story.

Andrew and Raf's Land of the Giants miniature confectionery snowsport village

As Andrew, who runs Harwoods on Standish High Street with his wife Sarah, is a snowboarder and Raf loves to ski, they decided they created a snowsport village complete with marshmallow snow, ski lift and sticky toffee pudding après ski bar.

While Benoit and Cherish did manage to find some faults – including the chalet structures being “a bit basic” – Andrew and Raf were the first to be declared finalists.

In a social media post after the episode had finished, Harwoods said:

“Still can’t believe we are saying this but…we are through to the final of Bake-off: The Professionals 2023!!!

Andrew and Raf were very busy in the kitchen but never lost their cool

“Beyond proud of Andy and Raf! They came back this week with a bang, winning the episode.

“Viva la Standish!”

Former volunteer firefighter Andrew started his business in 2020 after an illustrious 15 year career in the kitchens, and while some may have questioned the wisdom of opening the business during a pandemic, Andrew’s experience in large scale sporting events around the world has meant it has enjoyed great success.