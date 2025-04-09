Wigan’s top five cafés according to TripAdvisor

1. Caffe Rosso, Wigan Lane

This café has achieved 143 five-star excellent reviews out of 151 total reviews.

On their website they wrote it is “home to the finest home-made cakes, scones and sandwiches, Mancoco artisan coffee, Cheshire Farm ice cream, a selection of tasty freshly prepared rolls and Paninis.”

The owners Stephen and Will opened the café in 2013.

One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful food and lovely staff. A really lovely setting inside.”

Another said: “We have visited Cafe Rosso many times and always rave over the standards of food, drinks and the great customer service.”

2. The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge, Standish

The cosy café boasts a “coffee taste of southern Italy" roasted locally with a diversity of different beans to make the perfect drink.

Customers can expect lovely breakfast, brunch and lunch items or a plethora of home-made delicacies such as cake and cookies.

They also welcome well behaved dogs.

One review commented: “They do the best bacon butties ever. The coffee is amazing too.”

Another added: “Absolutely delicious afternoon tea. So impressed with my vegan version. Beautifully presented and reasonably priced. The staff work so hard.”

3. Postcode Coffee House, Riveredge

This delightful and chic establishment offers a large variety of options on its menus including jacket potatoes, pizza , pizza toasties and sandwiches with a separate breakfast and bagel menu.

With Easter just around the corner, they recently announced the addition of an "Easter nest brownie: a rich chocolate brownie topped with velvety chocolate ganache, golden caramel, and mini eggs” alongside a mini egg cookie bar.

A review gave the café an 11 out of 10 and said “Can’t speak highly enough.. food 10/10 atmosphere 10/10 staff 10/10 they took care when catering for dietary requirements 10/10.”

A second review stated: “The appearance of the place is gorgeous. I really enjoyed the atmosphere.”

4. Mayhap Coffee, Tyldesley

The independent coffee shop offers customers “loose leaf teas, speciality coffee and a fresh brunch menu.”

Their aim is to bring the coffee shop experience out of city centres and into suburban towns.

The team at Mayhap Coffee understand that to some the world of coffee can be a daunting prospect and operate a “no snobbery” policy so they can share their passion for speciality coffee with any customers.

One reviewer said: “We underestimated the size of the pancakes. Each portion could have fed 3 people! They were fluffy, flavoursome and topped with masses of delicious berries, biscuits and cream. The drinks were tasty and there was plenty to choose from.”

A different review said it was “very busy but well worth waiting for a table to come free. Excellent food and service. Very much a hidden gem in this area.”

5.The Gasket, Appley Bridge

This coffee shop boasts an unorthodox design, residing as it does inside a shipping container and the lights are nestled inside biking helmets, which makes for a pleasant and special experience.

The menu offers paninis, sandwiches, home-made cakes and a diversity of hot and cold beverages with all the dairy being sourced locally.

A review said: ”The Gasket has become an icon in the area. Great coffee, phenomenal cakes, cracking sandwiches and always a friendly welcome. Well worth visiting when bikers are in town to admire the machines parked outside.”