Win a night in a VIP box Wigan’s Club 3000 Bingo

The winner will win an exclusive VIP box at the Robin Park club for up to six people with a round of drinks included on arrival plus £50 worth of vouchers for each person.

The prize also includes an electronic bingo package per person in the group, worth £30 each, to be used during the course of the evening.

General manager Karen Gilligan said: “Customers will be amazed at what the club has to offer. It has 1350 luxury seats, 1000 free parking spaces, a sports bar, arcade, new catering facilities, the latest electronic tablets, and boards and the largest interactive bingo screen ever seen.

“Wigan being the fantastic northern town – we knew that Wiganers would appreciate a club that offers everything under the one roof.

“We are excited to welcome the winners to a VIP evening at the new luxurious Club 3000 Wigan, where they will have their own VIP booth and will be looked after in the unique Club 3000 way”

The family-owned company, the largest independent bingo operator in the UK, will open the new state-of-the-art club on 30 July following £2 million worth of investment with the new centre creating 40 jobs.

Founded in 2004 by Brian Fraser, Club 3000 Bingo has grown from one venue in the Scottish town of Coatbridge to 21 clubs across the UK, they also host a popular online bingo site club3000bingo.com.

Club 3000 Bingo operates nine clubs in the surrounding area and founder, Brian Fraser, said he was delighted to be adding Wigan as a new location.

He said: “We are delighted to extend our portfolio of clubs to 21 and bring the Club 3000 brand to Wigan.

“This is a great venue and community, and we are excited to offer customers a fantastic bingo experience in a first-class, modern and secure environment. We promise something special to look forward to – both for regular bingo lovers and new customers.

“The completely refurbished club will not only offer bingo lovers a fabulous new experience but also bring much-needed jobs to the local area especially during this very challenging time.”

The prize can be used after 31 July 2021, must be redeemed by 31 December 2021, is subject to availability and is open to people aged 18 years-of-age or older.

Visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions for full terms and conditions.