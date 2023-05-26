Over a quarter (26 per cent) of the nation could spot it in a line-up of burgers, including counterparts from the golden arches and the Colonel.

And people were twice as likely to know a Chicken Royale when they saw one than any other chicken burger, thanks to its signature shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The irresistible burger is made from 100 per cent chicken breast wrapped in a special crisp coating, topped with a creamy mayo, iceberg lettuce, and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun.

The Chicken Royale

Twitter has also been popping off with fans correctly identifying even just the outline of the iconic Chicken Royale.

Fans also declared the Chicken Royale as their favourite chicken burger full stop, with one commenting that it “beats every other chicken sandwich out there”, while another said, “I can tell you what I don’t like [about a Royale]… finishing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad