From Shaoxing to Wigan: My real-life ‘Journey to the West’

By Aurora Chen
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
The first time I set foot in the UK, I was 13, wide-eyed and enchanted. That summer, a dream took root: one day, I would return - not as a tourist, but to build a life here. A decade later, after earning two degrees across two continents, carving out a career in content creation, and saying yes to every adventure that came my way, I find myself in Wigan, working as a content creator at Byrchall High School. My ‘Journey to the West’ has been anything but conventional, shaped by relentless ambition, cultural leaps, and an unwavering excitement for what's to come next.

I grew up in Shaoxing, a picturesque city in southeast China near Shanghai, famous for its canals, ancient bridges, and rich literary history. My childhood was filled with books, creativity, and a growing fascination with storytelling. That summer trip to the UK planted a seed, but I knew I had a long road ahead to make it a reality.

Back in China, I pursued a degree in Broadcasting and Hosting Art at Nanjing University of China. It was during my second year that I discovered an exciting opportunity—an international double-degree programme that would allow me to study at Teesside University in my final year, earning degrees from both China and the UK. The moment I found out, I was determined to make it happen. The application process was intense—entrance exams, language tests, and endless preparation—but I knew it was my chance.

In 2022, I arrived in the UK for my final undergraduate year at Teesside University. Adjusting to a new education system and culture was both thrilling and challenging, but I embraced every moment. A year later, I graduated with distinction from both universities, yet I wasn’t ready to stop. My fascination with media, culture, and communication led me to pursue a master’s in Intercultural Communication at the University of Manchester, a decision that would shape not only my career but my entire outlook on life.

During my master's year, I barely had time to breathe—but I loved every second of it. I juggled three part-time jobs: as a content creator for the University of Manchester’s official social media channels, where my video remains pinned on their Instagram (@officialuom) and where I set a viewership record of 189,000 on one reel; as a video content producer for the Students' Union, managing their YouTube channel; and as an assistant producer at the Eid Fusion Festival, one of the largest cultural festivals in the Northeast. My passion for storytelling, creativity, and community engagement flourished.

Beyond work, I threw myself into every opportunity—modelling, acting, rock climbing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, guitar, piano, painting, calligraphy, filmmaking, and, of course, travelling. Every experience, every skill I picked up, became a piece of my journey. Now, I find myself in Wigan, working as a content creator at Byrchall High School. Every day, I collaborate with wonderful students and supportive colleagues, blending creativity with education.

Looking back, I realise that my 13-year-old self, staring in awe at the UK for the first time, was right—this was where I was meant to be. My journey has been about more than just moving countries; it’s about chasing dreams, embracing change, and never saying no to new experiences. And as I continue carving out my path, one thing is certain—I can’t love my life enough.

Graduated from the University of Manchester

1. Contributed

Graduated from the University of Manchester Photo: Submitted

I was wearing a Chinese traditional dress in a park in South Manchester.

2. Contributed

I was wearing a Chinese traditional dress in a park in South Manchester. Photo: Submitted

Surfing in Costa Rica

3. Contributed

Surfing in Costa Rica Photo: Submitted

World Book Day as Supergirl at school

4. Contributed

World Book Day as Supergirl at school Photo: Submitted

