From Shaoxing to Wigan: My real-life ‘Journey to the West’

I grew up in Shaoxing, a picturesque city in southeast China near Shanghai, famous for its canals, ancient bridges, and rich literary history. My childhood was filled with books, creativity, and a growing fascination with storytelling. That summer trip to the UK planted a seed, but I knew I had a long road ahead to make it a reality.

Back in China, I pursued a degree in Broadcasting and Hosting Art at Nanjing University of China. It was during my second year that I discovered an exciting opportunity—an international double-degree programme that would allow me to study at Teesside University in my final year, earning degrees from both China and the UK. The moment I found out, I was determined to make it happen. The application process was intense—entrance exams, language tests, and endless preparation—but I knew it was my chance.

In 2022, I arrived in the UK for my final undergraduate year at Teesside University. Adjusting to a new education system and culture was both thrilling and challenging, but I embraced every moment. A year later, I graduated with distinction from both universities, yet I wasn’t ready to stop. My fascination with media, culture, and communication led me to pursue a master’s in Intercultural Communication at the University of Manchester, a decision that would shape not only my career but my entire outlook on life.

During my master's year, I barely had time to breathe—but I loved every second of it. I juggled three part-time jobs: as a content creator for the University of Manchester’s official social media channels, where my video remains pinned on their Instagram (@officialuom) and where I set a viewership record of 189,000 on one reel; as a video content producer for the Students' Union, managing their YouTube channel; and as an assistant producer at the Eid Fusion Festival, one of the largest cultural festivals in the Northeast. My passion for storytelling, creativity, and community engagement flourished.

Beyond work, I threw myself into every opportunity—modelling, acting, rock climbing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, guitar, piano, painting, calligraphy, filmmaking, and, of course, travelling. Every experience, every skill I picked up, became a piece of my journey. Now, I find myself in Wigan, working as a content creator at Byrchall High School. Every day, I collaborate with wonderful students and supportive colleagues, blending creativity with education.

Looking back, I realise that my 13-year-old self, staring in awe at the UK for the first time, was right—this was where I was meant to be. My journey has been about more than just moving countries; it’s about chasing dreams, embracing change, and never saying no to new experiences. And as I continue carving out my path, one thing is certain—I can’t love my life enough.

