The Wigan Post was granted a sneak peek inside the old Royal Court Theatre on King Street which has been derelict for decades.

The former theatre, which opened its doors in 1889, is crammed with Victorian touches including beautiful ceilings and ornate decorations on the architecture holding up the higher seating tiers.

And the Old Courts team is determined to clear away all the waste and then get cracking on restoring it to its former cultural and theatrical splendour.