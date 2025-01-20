The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period from January 1 to December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 12 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. New figures reveal some of the priciest Wigan streets on which properties were sold during 2024
. Photo: Andrew Matthews
2. Hall Lane, Haigh
A property on Hall Lane, Haigh sold for £1.65m in September Photo: Google Street View
3. Bores Meadow, Standish
A property on Bores Meadow, Standish sold for £1.05m in September Photo: Google Street View
4. Kingsmede, Swinley
A property on Kingsmede, Swinley sold for £835,000 in January Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.