12 of the most expensive Wigan streets on which to buy a property in 2024

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
New figures reveal some of the priciest Wigan streets on which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period from January 1 to December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property on Hall Lane, Haigh sold for £1.65m in September

2. Hall Lane, Haigh

A property on Bores Meadow, Standish sold for £1.05m in September

3. Bores Meadow, Standish

A property on Kingsmede, Swinley sold for £835,000 in January

4. Kingsmede, Swinley

