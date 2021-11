On the market for £1.5m with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed property features underfloor heating throughout, a a 45ft-long open-plan lounge-cum-dining room, solid oak beams, a library and study, a fitted German kitchen with breakfast bar area, a master bedroom with open-plan bathroom, a courtyard parking area, a large stone-built detached double garage, and well-maintained gardens. Take a look around...