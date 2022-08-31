News you can trust since 1853
Credit: Armitstead Barnett

Charming and private Lancashire six-bed mansion up for sale for eye-popping £1.5m

Set in 1.2 acres, this Much Hoole property is private, classy, and eye-catching.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:48 am
On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Armitstead Barnett, this six-bed home boasts four reception rooms, five bathrooms, an exceptionally high standard finish throughout, a stunning bespoke kitchen, numerous outbuildings, period elegance, sprawling gardens, and garages. Take a look around...

