Charming four-bed Wigan family home with modern interior and fitted kitchen diner on the market for £340,000

On the market for offers in excess of £340,000 with Breakey & Co., this spacious four-bed detached Wigan home features a welcoming entrance hall, a large fitted kitchen diner, a spacious lounge with French doors leading out into the rear garden, a master bedroom with en suite, and an integral garage. Take a look around...
1. WWIGnews-15-03-22-Havenwood Road 2 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Breakey & Co.
Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.
2. WWIGnews-15-03-22-Havenwood Road 3 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Breakey & Co.
Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.
3. WWIGnews-15-03-22-Havenwood Road 4 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Breakey & Co.
Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.
4. WWIGnews-15-03-22-Havenwood Road 5 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Breakey & Co.
Photo: Credit: Breakey & Co.