Charming four-bed Wigan family home with modern interior and fitted kitchen diner on the market for £340,000

This Wigan family home has charm and class in abundance.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:31 pm

On the market for offers in excess of £340,000 with Breakey & Co., this spacious four-bed detached Wigan home features a welcoming entrance hall, a large fitted kitchen diner, a spacious lounge with French doors leading out into the rear garden, a master bedroom with en suite, and an integral garage. Take a look around...

