Charming four-bed Wigan home with stunning gardens and large rear conservatory on the market for £475,000

A warm and welcoming home, this property is a gem.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £475,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed detached Wigan home is a superb period property featuring a large conservatory, gardens to the front and rear, outstanding cosy reception rooms, large kitchen, spacious bedrooms, fitted family bathroom, a garage, and wonderful views across Douglas Valley. Take a look around...

