Cheap houses to buy in Wigan: Here are 10 currently on the market for less than £100,000

There are plenty of cheap houses to buy in Wigan if you’re looking to get a foot onto the housing ladder, with a number of properties for sale for less than £100,000.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:44 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:52 pm

Here are just some of the cheap houses to buy in Wigan.

For full details on all these houses, with some to be sold by auction, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. 2 bed terraced house

This 2 bed terraced house on Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge, is for sale for £75,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. 3 bed semi-detached house

This 3 bed semi-detached house on Vulcan Road, Pemberton, is for sale for £90,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. 2 bed terraced house

This 2 bed terraced house on Engineer Street, Ince, is for sale for offers over £80,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. 3 bed end terrace house

This 3 bed end terrace house on Wallace Lane is for sale for £81,500

Photo: Zoopla

