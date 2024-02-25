News you can trust since 1853
Cheap houses to buy in Wigan: here are 10 currently on the market for less than £100,000

Here are some of the cheapest properties currently on the market in Wigan (for under £100,000).
By Alan Weston
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

For full details on all these houses and flats, with some to be sold by auction, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. This two-bed terraced house in Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, is on the market for offers in the region of £90,000. Pic: Zoopla

2. This three-bedroom terraced house in need of full refurbishment on Clifton Street, Wigan, is for sale by auction with a guide price of £82,000. Pic: Zoopla

3. This two-bed terraced house in Tram Street, Platt Bridge, is on the market for £85,000. Pic: Zoopla

4. This two-bed terraced house in Enfield Street, Pemberton, is on the market for offers in the region of £80,000. Pic: Zoopla

