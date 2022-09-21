News you can trust since 1853
Credit: Breakey & Co.

Cosy two-bed Lancashire home perfect for first-time buyers amidst rumours of stamp duty cuts

House prices are currently rising at the fastest rate in almost two decades

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:25 pm

With the property market already running at sky-high levels, experts are claiming that proposed government cuts to stamp duty will hamper first-time buyers’ ability to get on the property ladder. Amidst the tax cuts favoured by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, this two-bed terraced home is on the market for a snip at offers in excess of £95,000 with Breakey & Co.. Take a look around...

