Level up your outdoor lighting decorations with smart LED lights Twinkly Festoon.

Whether you’re hosting summer parties and barbecues, planning a dinner with friends, or sitting back to relax, create just the right vibe with Festoon.

Available in multiple lengths and with various numbers of bulbs, these premium, app-controlled, addressable LEDs were designed for extraordinary brightness and colour quality in over 16 million colours. Perfect for use both indoors and outdoors.

Features and benefits

Create the ultimate lighting decorations with smart, addressable LED lights Twinkly Festoon and explore virtually unlimited ways to transform your space with light and colour

Enjoy setup in a matter of seconds via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, manage your lights with the free Twinkly app (iOS and Android), group multiple devices, set automated playlists, switch your lights on and off, apply timers, dim them and adjust their brightness, and much more

Unleash your creativity with endless pre-set effects and animations, create your own personalized ones using the FX Wizard on the Twinkly App, or virtually draw effects on your lights with your finger. Use your imagination and any shade, gradient, hue or tint of 16 million colours to create the ultimate decorative lighting

Use your weatherproof lights all year round both indoors and outdoors. Create the perfect lighting to brighten your backyard, patio or garden and to host the most memorable parties and celebrations including weddings, BBQs and birthdays

Watch your lights dance to Twinkly Music (sold separately), a smart USB-powered sound sensor that interprets ambient music and sounds in your space and applies synchronized colours and effects to your lights

Enjoy voice activation via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit voice assistants, compatibility with the Homey app, and integration with Razer Chroma™ RGB and OMEN Light Studio for the ultimate gaming experience

Twinkly 210L 5MM matt+clear flat RGBW lens light curtain, 10 drops of 10 lamps, 1 m wide, 2,1 m long, 10cm lamp spacing, Transparent wire, BT+WiFi, Gen II, IP44 - £130 from Currys and £119.99 on both Very and the Twinkly website.

Show off your colourful side with smart LED lights Twinkly Curtain. Whether you want the perfect mood lighting, are tricking out your gaming room, or are decorating for summer parties, create just the right vibe with Curtain. These premium, app-controlled, addressable LEDs were designed for extraordinary brightness and colour quality in over 16 million colours and a full range of white light from warm white to cool white. Perfect for use both indoors and outdoors. They work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant - just use your voice to change the setting from the comfort of your sofa.

Features:

16 million colours (and white), just one tap away. From accent lighting to a fully-animated LED wall, Curtain can become just as bold or as subtle as you need it

Design your own effects - Use the exclusive FX Wizard to design your own, multi layered effects from scratch. Make your light installation truly unique

Twinkly in action - Get inspired – See how the community is using Twinkly in their homes to create the most amazing decorations

Twinkly Curtain Special Edition is designed to bring the vibrant variety of RGB colours + the White pure channel, for a warm and elegant light, here in the classical shape of the curtain matrix