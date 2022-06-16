On the market for £1.95m with Strike, this seven-bed property in East Lancashire is named Huntroyd Hall and occupies the original 14th century site of a hunting lodge of John O' Gaunt, brother of King Edward III. The property itself features original fittings including Italian marble fireplaces and Argentinian mahogany, stone mullioned windows, a breakfast kitchen with island unit, a dining room, huge bedrooms, a cellar, a cinema room, a courtyard and outbuildings, and a garden boasting wonderful rural views, extensive parkland gardens, and a lawn tennis court. Take a look around...
Eastern wing of historic 14th century Lancashire castle with cinema and tennis court on the market for £1.95m
This property offers someone the chance to acquire the Eastern wing of one of the North West's most historically-significant homes.
By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:20 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:21 am
