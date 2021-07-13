Eye-popping four-bed Parbold home with truly stunning interior, designer kitchen, and world-class gardens up for sale

On the market (price on application) with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed property boasts a highly-prestigious village location, an integral double garage, a feature entrance hallway with split level landing, large lounge leading into the superb conservatory overlooking the rear garden, a formal dining room, a handcrafted designer kitchen and breakfast room, a master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring a freestanding bath and walk-in shower, and a garden with stunning stone terrace. Take a look around...