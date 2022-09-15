Fit for a king: Sumptuous three-storey mansion with home cinema on the market for £950k

On the market for £950,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this six-bed three-storey Wigan mansion features a large remodelled open-plan dining room, a oak and glass staircase, a main lounge with a bay window, a luxury kitchen with underfloor heating, a cinema room with mood lighting, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and balcony, professionally landscaped gardens, and a double garage. Take a look around...