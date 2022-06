On the market for £2.5m with The Modern House, this three-storey Wrea Green home is ultra-modern and features limestone sourced from the Lake District, a heated swimming pool and fitness suite, a timber-clad bridge walkway, concrete and glass stairwells, a suspended log burner, polished concrete, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a utility room, a master bedroom with en suite, a study, a cinema room, and countless balconies. Take a look around...