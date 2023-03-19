News you can trust since 1853
Garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area: these are the nine highest rated according to Google reviews

As spring fast approaches, many budding gardeners will be making plans for doing up their outdoor spaces.

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to a wide range of garden centres and nurseries which cater for all green-fingered needs.

Each of the following businesses have earned four or more stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area with the highest ratings.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 294 reviews

1. Golden Days Garden Centre- Back Lane, Appley Bridge

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 294 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 269 reviews

2. Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 269 reviews Photo: submit

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 123 reviews

3. Kiwi Nurseries- Arbour Lane, Standish

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 123 reviews Photo: submit

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 855 reviews

4. Pimbo Garden Centre- Pimbo Lane, Up Holland

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 855 reviews Photo: submit

