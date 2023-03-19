As spring fast approaches, many budding gardeners will be making plans for doing up their outdoor spaces.

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to a wide range of garden centres and nurseries which cater for all green-fingered needs.

Each of the following businesses have earned four or more stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area with the highest ratings.

1 . Golden Days Garden Centre- Back Lane, Appley Bridge Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 294 reviews

2 . Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 269 reviews

3 . Kiwi Nurseries- Arbour Lane, Standish Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 123 reviews

4 . Pimbo Garden Centre- Pimbo Lane, Up Holland Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 855 reviews