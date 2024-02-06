Give that special gift this Valentine's Day with some loving cooking utensils from Disney's Lilo & Stitch - at George &Asda
There is a vast array of things to choose from, be it a rolling pin, measuring spoons, jar with straw set, measuring jug, everything for the discerning baker.
There is also some homeware items such as duvet sets and cushions.
All very cute.
The full range is available to purchase from direct.asda.com/george