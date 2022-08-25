News you can trust since 1853
Glorious five-bed Lancashire farmhouse with equestrian facilities up for sale for £1.6m

Nestled in a quiet hamlet, this East Lancashire family home is magnificent.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:55 am

On the market for £1.6m with Reeds Rains, this three-storey five-bed farmhouse in picturesque Balladen near Rawtenstall is a beautiful equestrian property accessed by a tree-lined lane and featuring spacious drawing rooms, an impressive open-plan kitchen dining area, a utility room, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, majestic gardens space qith equestrian facilities, and an ancillary cottage. Take a look around...

