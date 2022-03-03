Credit: Alan Batt

Gorgeous four-bed Wigan family home with impeccable interior on the market for £350,000

The estate agents describe this property as ‘a place to call home’.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:39 pm

On the market for £350,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this four-bed property in Hawkley is modern and cosy, featuring a marble fireplace in the lounge, a large kitchen and dining room, doors out into the rear garden, a second reception room, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and a rear garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around…

Credit: Alan Batt

