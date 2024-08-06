The average house price in Wigan for first-time buyers has risen by almost half over the past five years, new figures show.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as property website Rightmove said the typical mortgage payment for first-time buyers has increased by £400 a month and called on the next government to support those buying their first home.

The latest figures from the Land Registry's house price index show first-time buyers in Wigan were paying an average of £172,700 for a house in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was up 46 per cent from an average of £118,100 five years earlier.

House prices in Wigan have jumped 46 per cent over five years, reaching £194,100 in April 2024

Overall house prices in Wigan have also jumped 46 per cent over five years, reaching £194,100 in April 2024.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said reduced mortgage rates would help first-time buyers in the short term, "more so than election housing promises".

It comes as the property website said the average mortgage payment for a typical first-time buyer in Great Britain has risen by 61 per cent over the past five years – from £667 a month in 2019 to £1,075 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bannister added: "As rates have increased over the last five years, the amount that a typical first-time buyer is paying each month on a mortgage has outstripped the pace of earning growth.

"Some first-time buyers are looking at extending their mortgage terms to 30 or 35 years to lower monthly payments, or looking at cheaper homes for sale so that they need to borrow less."

He said: "We hope that the next government can support first-time buyers with well thought out policies, which address the difficulties of saving up a large enough deposit and being able to borrow enough from a lender."

The Conservatives' manifesto says the party will make the temporary stamp duty threshold of £425,000 permanent for first-time buyers and promises a new help-to-buy scheme for those with small deposits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Labour says it would extend the current mortgage guarantee scheme, which supports banks to offer 95 per cent home loans.

Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, said surging interest rates and inflation have impacted the housing market "with force".

Nathan Emerson, chief executive, added the organisation is keen to see targeted support for first-time buyers at the first opportunity from any incoming government.

"The potential of home ownership should never be a prospect that is ever out of reach for people," he said.

"As inflation is now back within the range initially targeted, we are optimistic to see the base rate cut as soon as realistically possible, which would be very welcome news for people stepping onto the housing ladder when it does happen."

The most recent Land Registry figures also show a significant drop in housing sales compared to five years prior, with over 26,600 sales across Great Britain in February this year compared to 66,000 the same month in 2019.

In Wigan, there were 116 sales in February this year – down from 459 five years earlier.