People simply apply online to find out if they are eligible to receive free new heating equipment including air source heat pumps, solar panels, or external wall insulation among other sustainable retrofit options.

Hundreds of households throughout Greater Manchester are already on the road to transforming their energy bills - but applications close on March 21.

Installing solar panels to your home could save as much as £440 a year in energy bills alone and with the energy price cap increase, now is the time to act.

The Green Homes Grant scheme, delivered by Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Cara Energy Performance Solutions and LMF Energy Services will close on June 30 and all installations must be completed by that date.

Qualifying homeowners must apply now to get their free home improvements and residents in the borough are being urged to apply before the March deadline in order to benefit.

Coun Neil Emmott, GMCA Lead for the Green City-Region, said: “This winter, we’ve already been battered by freezing temperatures and rising fuel costs, and we know energy bills are at the forefront of people’s minds.

"The Green Homes Grant is about helping homeowners across the city-region install measures that can reduce those pressures and make homes more comfortable and, at the same time, more environmentally friendly.

“Retrofitting homes with energy-saving upgrades isn’t just about cutting carbon emissions. It’s about helping to make properties cheaper to run in the long-term – ensuring the transition to a low-carbon economy is a fair one for everyone in Greater Manchester.

"This is a free grant that some members of the Greater Manchester community can take advantage of right now; I’d urge anybody who is eligible to apply for a Green Homes Grant and find out what difference it could make to your home and your energy bill.”

Eligible residents need to have a combined gross annual household income of £30,000 or less and live in a home with a low energy efficiency rating

Qualifying applicants will be offered a home survey to determine the most suitable improvements for their homes - this must be completed by March 31.

To apply now click here.