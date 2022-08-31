Idyllic Lancashire countryside dream-home with outdoor pizza oven and cosy interior hits the market with £1m price tag

On the market for offers in excess of £995,000 with Mortimers, this four-bed detached home in Bashall Eaves near Clitheroe features a loose-stone driveway oak flooring, cosy sitting rooms with log-burners, a bespoke fitted kitchen with large central island and an Aga, a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite, and a garden with large lawn, outdoor play area, and entertaining space with pizza oven and a BBQ. Take a look around...