News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Credit: Mortimers

Idyllic Lancashire countryside dream-home with outdoor pizza oven and cosy interior hits the market with £1m price tag

This home is a stunner.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:29 am

On the market for offers in excess of £995,000 with Mortimers, this four-bed detached home in Bashall Eaves near Clitheroe features a loose-stone driveway oak flooring, cosy sitting rooms with log-burners, a bespoke fitted kitchen with large central island and an Aga, a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite, and a garden with large lawn, outdoor play area, and entertaining space with pizza oven and a BBQ. Take a look around...

1. Talbot Bridge

Credit: Mortimers

Photo: Credit: Mortimers

Photo Sales

2. Talbot Bridge

Credit: Mortimers

Photo: Credit: Mortimers

Photo Sales

3. Talbot Bridge

Credit: Mortimers

Photo: Credit: Mortimers

Photo Sales

4. Talbot Bridge

Credit: Mortimers

Photo: Credit: Mortimers

Photo Sales
LancashireClitheroe
Next Page
Page 1 of 4