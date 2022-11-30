Lancashire farmhouse with thrilling past, tennis court, treehouse, and skateboard half-pipe up for sale
As stories behind homes go, this one takes the biscuit: Pudding Pie Nook Farm was originally built in 1666 by a family who moved to Goosnargh after their house burnt down in the Great Fire of London.
By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago
On the market for offers in excess of £1m with Jusa Homes, this sprawling home is set within 1.25 acres and features everything from a treehouse and a tennis court to a skateboard half-pipe. Oh, and the interior is classically stunning. Take a look around...
