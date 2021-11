On the market for £450,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed Shevington property features a generous family living room with feature bay window, a gorgeous L-shaped fitted kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden, a utility room, a home office, a luxuty master bedroom with en suite, a stylist family bathroom suite, a large double garage, and a landscaped rear garden with stone-flagged patio area. Take a look around...