Magnificent Grade II-listed five-bed Dalton manor house with tennis court, underfloor heating, annexe, and seven acres yours for £1.3m
This Grade II-listed country house is stunning.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:04 am
On market for £1.3m with Savills, this five-bed property has recently been updated and features a cobbled driveway, gate house, tennis court, integrated audio system, fireplaces, conservatory, dining room, underfloor heating, grand family kitchen, a triple-aspect master bedroom with balcony and en suite, almost seven acres of grounds including landscaped gardens with a pond, and an annexe with kitchen and bathroom. Take a look around
