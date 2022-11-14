Magnificent modern mansion on excusive gated development with hot tub and cinema hits the market
This stunning home is situated in a highly-coveted and exclusive development named Woodlands Park Close.
By Jack Marshall
36 minutes ago
On the market for £950,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this six-bed detached modern mansion in Wigan has everything from a modern fitted kitchen and a sun-trap garden to a home cinema, a hot tub, and a solar panel with the potential to earn you £1,500 every year. Take a look around...
