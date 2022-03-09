Magnificent six-bed Peak District getaway with captivating design, landscaped gardens, and panoramic views up for sale

On the market (price on application) with Blenheim Park Estates, this stunning six-bed mansion boasts panoramic views over the Hope Valley, a contemporary kitchen, an extensive master suite with dressing room and en suite, a landscaped rear garden with various seating terraces, and a triple garage. It’s also currently in the pre-planning application stage for a uniquely designed contemporary residence. Take a look around...
1. WLEPnews-09-03-22-River View 2 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
Photo: Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
2. WLEPnews-09-03-22-River View 3 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
Photo: Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
3. WLEPnews-09-03-22-River View 4 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
Photo: Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
4. WLEPnews-09-03-22-River View 5 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Blenheim Park Estates
Photo: Credit: Blenheim Park Estates