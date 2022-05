On the market for offers in excess of £950,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this Winstanley home has been beautifully designed and features a long private driveway, landscaped gardens backing onto historic woodland, an open-plan designer kitchen with island and breakfast bar, a sitting room with wood-burner, underfloor heating, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in dressing area, and gorgeous gardens with summer house. Take a look around...