Magnificent three-bed Lancashire barn conversion with modern interior yours for £795,000
Accessed via electronic gates and a sweeping driveway, this home is breathtaking.
By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:35 pm
On the market for £795,000 with Purple Bricks, this three-bed barn conversion features a private rear garden, a bespoke interior with open-plan living area split over levels for the kitchen and dining areas, a staircase leading to an open gallery, a master suite with his and hers showers, and picturesque views from every angle. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3