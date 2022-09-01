News you can trust since 1853
Magnificent three-bed Lancashire barn conversion with modern interior yours for £795,000

Accessed via electronic gates and a sweeping driveway, this home is breathtaking.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:35 pm

On the market for £795,000 with Purple Bricks, this three-bed barn conversion features a private rear garden, a bespoke interior with open-plan living area split over levels for the kitchen and dining areas, a staircase leading to an open gallery, a master suite with his and hers showers, and picturesque views from every angle. Take a look around...

Lancashire
