Majestic two-storey Ribble Valley mansion dating back to 1600 goes up for sale

On the market for £1.65m with Athertons, this three-storey five-bed Ribble Valley home feature a grand marble entrance hall, elegant reception rooms with fireplace, a formal dining room, a wonderful open-plan kitchen flooded with natural light, a courtyard off the sunroom, two cellars, a master bedroom with fireplace and en suite, gardens with patios and a detached building, and a double garage. Take a look around...