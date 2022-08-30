Majestic two-storey Ribble Valley mansion dating back to 1600 goes up for sale
Plantation House dates back to the 1600s with later additions made in the early 1800s.
By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:26 pm
On the market for £1.65m with Athertons, this three-storey five-bed Ribble Valley home feature a grand marble entrance hall, elegant reception rooms with fireplace, a formal dining room, a wonderful open-plan kitchen flooded with natural light, a courtyard off the sunroom, two cellars, a master bedroom with fireplace and en suite, gardens with patios and a detached building, and a double garage. Take a look around...
Credit: Athertons
