Miller Homes hosts family launch event at Rookery Place in Rainford

Five Star Homebuilder Miller Homes is inviting local families and prospective buyers to celebrate the launch of its brand-new Rookery Place development in Rainford on Saturday 13th September.

Taking place from 11am to 3pm, the event promises something for everyone, with baked treats from local baker Kelly at Cakes By Design, a captivating animal show from Animal Magic, and a special guest appearance from the much-loved Gruffalo. Younger visitors will also receive wildlife-themed goodie bags to take home, while adults can enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea.

The doors will officially open to The Whitton, a stylish three-bedroom, two-bathroom show home designed with modern family living in mind. Guests will be able to explore the home’s thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes, with Miller Homes’ sales team and advisors on hand to answer questions and provide guidance throughout the day.

Located on Rookery Lane, Rookery Place is part of Miller Homes’ two-site development in Rainford, offering a collection of carefully designed homes in a highly sought-after village setting. The new neighbourhood will deliver homes that blend practicality and elegance, complemented by sustainable features and high-specification details.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “This has been a much-anticipated development, and we are excited to finally launch our show home with a family-themed event. We invite everyone to come down and enjoy the day.”

Those interested in attending the launch or finding out more about the homes available at Rookery Place can visit the Miller Homes website for further information.