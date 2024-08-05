Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derelict flats that have blighted the Wigan skyline for years are finally tumbling down as they make way for much-needed new homes.

Logwood Place in Worsley Hall has unquestionably been a blot on the landscape and it doesn’t help that its shabby and fire-damaged homes could be seen from Robin Park Road.

But all that is currently changing as a Wigan Council scheme sets about replacing these redundant carbuncles with 74 one and two-bedroom apartments, all for affordable rent.

Flats being demolished on Logwood Place

The development has been billed as “modern, attractive and sustainable council housing” for the borough.

Last year remaining tenants of Logwood Place, along with those living nearby were consulted and the proposals which were said to have been met with “overwhelming positivity.”

The local authority gave planning permission for the redevelopment earlier this year and in recent weeks the demolition crews have been at work.

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said: “The homes as they were do not reflect our ambitions for our council homes. We are working to deliver high quality, sustainable, affordable, accessible and adaptable homes in our borough.

Already many of the former homes have been reduced to rubble

“By talking to residents of Logwood Place we were able to refine our plans, and I am really pleased that they have given our proposals their wholehearted support.

“Council housing across the country is under huge pressure and by investing and building new homes with our partners, we are proactively working to tackle that shortage here in our borough.”

Based on expert assessment on housing needs within the borough, the 74 apartments will be made up of 67 one-bedroom, two one-bedroom fully wheelchair accessible and five two-bedroom apartments.

Last year, around 30 families and individuals lived at Logwood Place and Wigan Council has been working with them to find alternative homes, with a dedicated rehousing officer supporting them through this process.

Some of the remaining flats on Logwood Place that have yet to be torn down

Coun Gambles said: “This is a complex redevelopment with the existing buildings needing to be demolished. We have been awarded grant funding from Greater Manchester Combined Authority to help facilitate this redevelopment, as well as contributing council funding to the project.

“This is a really exciting time, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to the tenants and residents of Logwood Place and the surrounding area for their cooperation and support.”