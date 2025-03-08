Plans have been submitted to turn a three-bedroomed home near Wigan town centre into a house of multiple occupation.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lyon, director of Wigan-based Winstanley Property Ltd, wants to convert the semi on Dicconson Street, Swinley, into an HMO for five people.

Details have been published on the council’s planning portal and are already prompting objections from neighbours, including Paul Moorcroft who lives next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 57-year-old said: “I am very worried about the house next door becoming an HMO as my home adjoins it and there is a high risk of anti-social behaviour. There are already too many HMOs in this area.”

The semi-detached home on Dicconson Street, Swinley, that a developer wants to turn into an HMO

Fellow neighbour Yvonne Taylor, 56, said: “I’m not happy about this at all. There are already enough HMOs round here.”

The Swinley area of Wigan is an Article Four-designated area, meaning all HMO conversions must get planning permission before they go ahead.

Another resident, Sue Lawless, 59, added: “Our houses back on to Bridgeman Terrace where there are three other HMOs close together, and there are others in this area. This used to be an area where families brought up their children, but they are fast disappearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand shared living, I used to do it myself when I was a young person. We are not NIMBYs. But there are already a huge amount of HMOs in this area, which means the population is very transient: not a healthy situation.”

The planning application describes the house as three storeys high with private yard to the rear and off-street car parking for one vehicle.

“It is apparent that vehicles currently park directly in front of the property with on-street parking areas available,” it says. “These are restricted to residential permit holders only, including the prospective occupants of the HMO, who would qualify for parking permits.” “There is time restricted on street short stay parking also available further down Dicconson Street.”

It said that the number of rooms had been kept to a minimum to ensure that the building is ‘not over occupied’ and provides adequate levels of amenity for potential tenants, including and refuse and recycling provision.

The works do not affect the external appearance of the building and there will be no effect on the character and appearance of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The maximum number of residents (up to five people) is proposed to be controlled by condition, as can the management of the facility to minimise amenity impacts.”

Winstanley Property Ltd has been contacted for comment.