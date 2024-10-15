Northstone’s Construction Crew completed work experience with Applecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its commitment to the communities in which they are building new homes, leading housebuilder, Northstone, has put six students from St Peter’s High School and Wigan & Leigh College through its inaugural ‘Construction Crew’ programme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in conjunction with one of its charity partners, Applecast, the students have had a week of hands-on work experience where they even completed the build of a small bungalow. A packed programme also saw the students benefit from site tours at their Tulach development, practical sessions including the art of brick laying as well as trade talks from a plumber, electrician, joiner and painter to provide insight into the breadth of roles there are in the construction sector.

Chrissie Bramhall-England, Communities Manager at Northstone said: “These students have truly outdone themselves! They’ve gained hands-on experience, mastering new tools, learning the power of teamwork, and showing unbelievable dedication. They should be incredibly proud of everything they’ve achieved which has also earned them a Level 1 award in starting work in construction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Farnworth, CEO at AppleCast added: “It was amazing to have the Northstone Construction Crew students on site where we really put them through their paces. They each brought dedication, passion and commitment to the work experience we delivered which saw them install SIP panels, build a bungalow and so much more. It really focused on not just enhancing their construction skills but also that it is a team effort where communication skills also come to the fore.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Alex Quigley a student from St Peter’s High School added: “It’s been an adventure from start to finish and something that I am proud to have on my CV.”

Northstone has six developments in total across Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire with its Tulach and Cynefin developments just a short distance from AppleCast.

This work experience marks phase one of the project with Applecast and details of the second stage will be released next year. To register your interest in joining Northstone’s Construction Crew programme, please email Chrissie Bramhall-England at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homebuilder has become known for its eco-leading open plan features which come as standard on all of its homes such as; triple glazed windows, thicker insulated wall cavities, wondrwall intelligent home system and waste water recovery system with some homes now being constructed with an advanced specification including solar panels and car chargers.

To find out more about Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk or to learn more about AppleCast visit www.castnw.net