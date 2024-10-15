Northstone’s Construction Crew completed work experience with Applecast
Working in conjunction with one of its charity partners, Applecast, the students have had a week of hands-on work experience where they even completed the build of a small bungalow. A packed programme also saw the students benefit from site tours at their Tulach development, practical sessions including the art of brick laying as well as trade talks from a plumber, electrician, joiner and painter to provide insight into the breadth of roles there are in the construction sector.
Chrissie Bramhall-England, Communities Manager at Northstone said: “These students have truly outdone themselves! They’ve gained hands-on experience, mastering new tools, learning the power of teamwork, and showing unbelievable dedication. They should be incredibly proud of everything they’ve achieved which has also earned them a Level 1 award in starting work in construction.”
Neil Farnworth, CEO at AppleCast added: “It was amazing to have the Northstone Construction Crew students on site where we really put them through their paces. They each brought dedication, passion and commitment to the work experience we delivered which saw them install SIP panels, build a bungalow and so much more. It really focused on not just enhancing their construction skills but also that it is a team effort where communication skills also come to the fore.”
Alex Quigley a student from St Peter’s High School added: “It’s been an adventure from start to finish and something that I am proud to have on my CV.”
Northstone has six developments in total across Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire with its Tulach and Cynefin developments just a short distance from AppleCast.
This work experience marks phase one of the project with Applecast and details of the second stage will be released next year. To register your interest in joining Northstone’s Construction Crew programme, please email Chrissie Bramhall-England at [email protected]
To find out more about Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk or to learn more about AppleCast visit www.castnw.net