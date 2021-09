On the market for £1.8m with Arnold & Phillips, this five-bed property in Halsall features 1.8 acres of land, a Control4 Smart Home system, underfloor heating, an integrated sound system, mood lighting, state-of-the-art security system, a bespoke fitted kitchen, a main lounge with feature wood burning stove, home cinema, gorgeous gardens, and a substantial detached dwelling to boot. Take a look around...