Picture-perfect four-bed Standish home with beautiful modern finish on the market for £355,000
This detached family home is as high-spec as it gets.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:51 am
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:52 am
On the market for £354,995 with Charles Church, this four-bed Standish property features a spacious front-aspect living room, a modern open-plan breakfast kitchen/family room with French doors leading to the garden, dining room, double garage, spacious bedrooms, and classic facade. Take a look around...
