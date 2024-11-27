Wigan Council and land and property giant Peel are poised to submit a new planning application for a 2,000-home development on land at South Hindley.

However, local councillors and residents are already arguing that there can be “no homes without a road” – alluding to the long-awaited bypass linking Wigan with its neighbouring town, Bolton.

An outline planning application was submitted in 2018 for a residential-led “mixed-use” scheme along with a new east-west strategic link road with three access points on Liverpool road, Park Road and Leigh Road.

This would have been accompanied by 30 acres of employment development, new open space and sports pitches, play facilities, parking and internal roads.​

CGI image of the potential new homes from the original planning application in 2018

But the plan was held in abeyance by the council as ‘significant improvements’ to the plan were deemed to be needed.

Now, real estate firm Avison Young have been instructed by Wigan Council to prepare a new planning application for the land which was identified for development in Greater Manchester’s strategic plan for the next two decades – Places for Everyone (PfE) – approved in March.

The new blueprint includes the provision of a new local centre incorporating a new primary school and flexible provision for new shops, a healthcare centre and other community facilities.

High on the list of priorities are to “create a high quality, sustainable community”; provision of new family homes; opportunities for employment; the creation of a place for people to work, live and play; a new strategic highway to link with the surrounding areas and the wider region and improved biodiversity and green space.

An aerial view of the South Hindley site

Public consultation on the plan has already begun with residents invited to an exhibition showing the proposals at St John’s Church on Atherton Road, Hiindley Green on Monday, December 2 between 1pm and 6pm.

There has already been reaction from existing Hindley residents after the proposals appeared on the Hindley and Hindley Green Labour Councillors Facebook feed.

Hindley ward Coun John Blay told the Wigan Post: “Our view is that there can be no homes without a road. There has been talk of a bypass between Wigan and Bolton for decades.

“Anyone who travels between the two towns knows what a nightmare it is.It’s about time it was sorted out. We are not against new homes – but there has to be infrastructure to go with it.”

Where the South Hindley site sits between Wigan and Bolton

The Avison Young proposal does in fact allude to a “new strategic highway”. It says: “This would enhance connectivity to the surrounding landscapes and urban areas as well as alleviating existing traffic congestion through Hindley.

“This will be enhanced further through the improved connectivity of local bus routes and active travel routes.”

The proposed development will include improvements to facilities at Leyland Park and new recreational ‘green routes’ for walking and cycling.

Currently, the site contains a number of brownfield sites, old coal mine workings, mine shafts and contaminated land.

“The redevelopment of this site allows for the physical regeneration of this land,” Avison Young’s plan says.

“The construction of the proposed development would bring significant economic benefits in terms of job creation both directly and indirectly.”