New battle plans are being drawn up to oppose a resubmitted homes plan for a Wigan community.

Persimmon wants to build 57 houses, a quarter classed as affordable, on green fields behind 71 Pepper Lane, a disused riding stables.

Entry would be via an access road onto Pepper Lane after the stable buildings have been demolished.

A plan showing how the 57 homes would fit onto a plot of land on Pepper Lane, Standish

New documents and clarifications have been added to the original application, but the plan for homes on green fields basically remains the same.

Residents’ group Standish Voice is already rallying the troops to campaign against the application, saying there has been too much housing too quickly in Standish and infrastructure and services have failed to keep up with the huge population increase over the past nine years.

A spokesperson said: “We believe the application should be rejected by Wigan Council as it adds extra demand to already over-stretched infrastructure and services, especially the road and health system, which have become far worse over the last decade.

“The scheme would reduce biodiversity in the north of Standish and erode further the habitat of endangered species such as great crested newt and toad, which Persimmon admits are on the site.

“The road layout is dangerous, being on a blind bend, with Pepper Lane already a fast road from the M6 which is regularly subject to speeding.”

To view the application and to comment or object, follow this link.

Anyone finding it difficult to register to log a comment is asked to email [email protected] quoting the application number: A/23/96541/MAJOR

Representations need to be made by August 12.